Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.96.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.55. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01.

