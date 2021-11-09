Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
