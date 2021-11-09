Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.58 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

