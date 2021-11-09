Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

