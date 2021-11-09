Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 186.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

