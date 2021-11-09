TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.08.

TPIC stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

