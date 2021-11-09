TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

