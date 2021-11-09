TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Buys $13,640.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Charles Theuer purchased 3,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $372,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.