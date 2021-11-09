Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 15,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 call options.

Shares of OTCMKTS VINO opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

