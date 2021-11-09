Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,524. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 116.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

