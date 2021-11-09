Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

TT opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

