Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

