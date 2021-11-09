Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.