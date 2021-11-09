Trias (TRY) Market Capitalization Tops $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars.

