Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $467.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $497,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

