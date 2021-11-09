Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 22,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 371,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

