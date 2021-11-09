Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $847.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

