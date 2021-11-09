Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $36.75 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

