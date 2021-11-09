Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TRRSF opened at $36.75 on Monday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.