Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.68% of Triumph Group worth $75,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

