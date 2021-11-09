True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,483 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,611. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

