True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 19,483,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,650 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,476,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares during the period.

HYLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $40.36.

