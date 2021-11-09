True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 67,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

