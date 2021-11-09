True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,642,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

