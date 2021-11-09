True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 235,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 192,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,945,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

