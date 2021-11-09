True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. 260,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

