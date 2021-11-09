True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. 968,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,833,040. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

