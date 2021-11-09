TrueChain Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $2.00 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.27 or 0.00357746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

