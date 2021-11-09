Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

