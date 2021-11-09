Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $425.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $257.01 and a 1 year high of $435.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

