Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

