Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.56 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

