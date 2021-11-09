Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $94.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.42 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Palomar has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.