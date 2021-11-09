Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,385.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,427.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

