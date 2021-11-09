Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.