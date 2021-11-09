Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,209 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

