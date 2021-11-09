Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $353,000 Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

