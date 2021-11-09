Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,519 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,040 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

