Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $286,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,373,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,537,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,408,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,072,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CVE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 418.67 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.