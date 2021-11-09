TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

TuSimple stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

