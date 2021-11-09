Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,914 shares of company stock worth $14,863,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $541.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.51 and a 200 day moving average of $462.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

