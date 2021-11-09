Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 15,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,181. The company has a market cap of $167.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

In related news, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,250 shares of company stock worth $421,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

