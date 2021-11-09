Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.26%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

