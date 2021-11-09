Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

