UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.