UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,377 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

