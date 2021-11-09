UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Up 20.7%

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) were up 20.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 4,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

