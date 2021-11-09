UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

