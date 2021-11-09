UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.64 on November 26th

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UKCM stock opened at GBX 77.81 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.99. UK Commercial Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UKCM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

