Unifty Price Reaches $48.43 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $48.43 or 0.00072059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $57.96 million and $1.58 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

