Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.64 and its 200 day moving average is €33.22. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. Uniper has a twelve month low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a twelve month high of €39.25 ($46.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

